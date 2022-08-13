J-K: CRPF holds massive Har Ghar Tiranga walkathon rally in Budgam

Budgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 13 (ANI): As the preparations for Independence Day paced up across the country, the Central Reserve Police Force on Friday organised a massive walkathon rally in the Budgam area, said the officials on Friday.

The event was conducted under the aegis of the CRPF 181 battalion.



The rally was arranged as part of the ongoing "Har Ghar Tiranga" campaign and Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations saw numerous participants from across the region.



"We have gathered here to remember and salute the brave hearts who laid down their lives for the nation," said Commandant, 181 Battalion, Om Hari.



Earlier, as part of the ongoing 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel, along with police, took out a 'Tiranga Yatra' to spread awareness among people in Nagaon in Assam.

The rally witnessed the participation of about 150 military personnel.

Shiv Shankar Upadhyay, CRPF commandant, said, "Har Ghar Tiranga' is a campaign to mark the 75th year of India's independence. I request everyone to turn the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign into a mass movement by hoisting or displaying the national flag at their homes between August 13-15."

He further said that this campaign is launched to spread awareness among citizens.

Local police said, "This yatra is initiated to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of Independence."

'Har Ghar Tiranga' is a campaign under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to encourage people to bring the Tiranga home and to hoist it to mark the 75th year of India's independence.

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is an initiative of the Government of India to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of independence and the glorious history of India's people, culture and achievements.

The programme envisages inspiring Indians everywhere to hoist the national flag at their home. The aim of the programme is to make the relationship with the national flag a more personal one rather than just keeping it formal or institutional.

The idea behind the initiative is to invoke the feeling of patriotism in the hearts of the people and promote awareness about the tri-colour.

Earlier, Indian citizens were not allowed to hoist the National Flag except on selected occasions. This changed after a decade-long legal battle by industrialist Naveen Jindal culminated in the landmark SC judgement of January 23, 2004 that declared that the right to fly the National Flag freely with respect and dignity is a fundamental right of an Indian citizen within the meaning of Article 19(1) (a) of the Constitution of India.

Lauding the Centre and the Prime Minister for the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, Naveen Jindal has appealed to every Indian to make 'Har Din Tiranga' their motto. (ANI)