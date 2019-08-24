J-K: CRPF officer shoots himself dead in Kashmir

Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 24 (ANI): An Assistant Commandant of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his personal weapon on Saturday at his residence here in Anantnag.

The 33-year-old Assitant Commandant, M Arvind, hailed from Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore.

"IRLA no 9498, M Arvind, Asstt Comdt of 40 Bn (44 batch DAGO, 33 yrs, married, resident of Coimbatore, TN) committed suicide @ 11.16 pm by shooting himself with his personal weapon at his residence," CRPF said in a statement.

Arvind, who had joined CRPF in 2014, returned back from leave on August 14 and his wife joined him at the place of posting on August 20.

As per the statement, the initial probe leads to some marital problems and no foul play was found.

"No foul play has been found. There are some reports in social media attributing the incident due to bad living conditions which is untrue," it said.

The mortal remains are being sent to his hometown today.

An inquiry into the matter has been ordered. (ANI)

