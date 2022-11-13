J-K: CRPF organizes cricket tournament in Srinagar under 'The Valley Star Youth Club'

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 13 (ANI): Bright Sunny day, in winter, is considered an elixir in the valley and some exciting cricketing action on such a day adds spice to life.

In an initiative of 117 Battalion, CRPF of Srinagar Sector, under the guidance of Mathew A. John, DIG, Srinagar South, a Ten-Ten cricket tournament was organised at Municipal Park Jawahar Nagar on Sunday morning.

This unique format of cricket elicited a tremendous response from the youngsters and a total of 8 teams participated in the tournament. The teams played some amazing cricket throughout the day, amid the cheers of the crowd who had thronged the Municipal Park, Jawahar Nagar in huge numbers, despite the England-Pakistan match. It was an atmosphere of infectious energy where everyone celebrated cricket on a sun-soaked Sunday.



The final match was played between Sonwar Raiders and Rajbagh Panthers in which Rajbagh Panthers emerged victorious and lifted the trophy. Md. Faizan of Rajbagh Panthers was adjudged man of the series for his all-around performance during the tournament.

The tournament was inaugurated by SM Behera, Commandant 117Bn, in the presence of Sh. Abhiram Pankaj, Second In Command, RR Jha, Assistant Commandant and all the officers of 117Bn.

This effort is a part of the vision of Charu Sinha, IG, Srinagar Sector CRPF, to connect with the youth in the valley. To take forward this drive, 117 Battalion, CRPF has formed a club of youngsters, called, "The Valley Star Youth Club".

This 10 overs cricket tourney was the first activity under this club. In days to come, this youth club intends to engage with youngsters in the area through sports and cultural activities. Charu Sinha, IG, CRPF, in her message, on the occasion, lauded the efforts of 117 Bn and conveyed that CRPF, in the valley, is committed to the support and security of people. She appealed to the youngsters to participate in sports activities, take care of their health & fitness and contribute towards peace and harmony in the region. Speaking on occasion, Umar Bhat, Advisor, Rotary Club, Srinagar praised the initiatives of CRPF and said that such engagements go a long way in building trust with communities. (ANI)

