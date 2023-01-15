J-K: CRPF rescues 4 people in road accident in Kulgam district

Kulgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 15 (ANI): As many as four lives were saved by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in a road accident here, informed police officials on Sunday.

According to CRPF officials, a road accident took place due to a collision between two vehicles on the Jammu-Srinagar highway in the kulgam-district">Kulgam district.

The injured were used to the hospital for treatment.





"CRPF personnel of the G/18 Battalion of Gufbal camp, Qaimoh rescued the injured and rushed them to Anantnag hospital for treatment," informed CRPF officials.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

