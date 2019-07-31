J-K: CRPF rescues man trapped overnight in landslide

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 31 (ANI): CRPF personnel of 72nd Battalion on Wednesday rescued a man trapped throughout the night in the debris of a landslide on Jammu-Srinagar highway near milestone 147. The man was found with the help of a CRPF sniffer name Ajaxi.

He was found trapped under the debris which had occurred last night in the region. After rescuing the man, the security personnel rushed the victim to the nearby hospital for the treatment.

Heavy and relentless rainfall in the state has triggered landslides in several areas.

In the morning, the pilgrimage to goddess Vaishno Devi shrine located in Trikuta Hills was also suspended on Tuesday following a landslide on the New Track situated between Adhkuwari and Bhawan. However, the pilgrimage is continuing through the traditional track.

The landslide has occurred at various isolated parts of the region causing traffic snarls at major junctions. Traffic on National Highway-1C (Katra-Reasi-Pouni-Shivkhori) has been suspended, following landslides and shooting stones in the area. (ANI)

