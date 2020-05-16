J-K CS writes to Foreign Secy, seeks evacuation of residents from Oman, Iran and Dubai

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 16 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam on Saturday wrote to Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla, urging for the evacuation of stranded Union Territory residents from Oman, Dubai and Iran.

In the letter, Subrahmanyam urged the foreign secretary that the residents of Jammu and Kashmir stranded in Oman, Dubai and Iran have requested to return back to the country and they are also desirous of celebrating Eid festival, which is, approaching on May 25.

"The Government of Jammu and Kashmir has also received requests from its residents stranded in Oman, Dubai and Iran for their early evacuation. Their prolonged stay abroad during the COVID-19 pandemic has made them restless and fearful of catching the disease in a foreign country. They are also desirous of celebrating Eid festival, which is, approaching on May 25 in Jammu and Kashmir," reads the letter addressed to the Foreign Secretary.

"I would, therefore, request your personal intervention in prioritising the evacuation of residents of Jammu and Kashmir stranded in Oman, Dubai and Iran," it added.

The Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary further thanked the government for evacuating students of Jammu and Kashmir stranded in Bangladesh to Srinagar under Vande Bharat Mission programme. He said the step has been greatly appreciated by the people of Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)

