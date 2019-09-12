J-K: Daughter of laborer teaches students hailing from financially weaker section amid acute shortage of staff

Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sept 12 (ANI): Amid an acute shortage of teaching staff, Kavita Devi, daughter of a labour is educating the students coming from a financially weaker section, for free in a Government School situated in Naror, Udhampur.

Government Middle School, Udhampur is situated in one of the most remote regions, where a dire shortage of teaching staff has become a pressing issue. This school provides education from first standard to eighth standard.

"I have been teaching here for three years. I am serving here due to an acute shortage of staff in the school. This is a very remote area and these students were facing a major problem here so I finally thought of teaching them. How will these children study when we do not have sufficient staff?" said Kavita.

Kavita in an appeal urged the Prime Minister to take cognizance of the issue and save the future of these children who are in an immediate need of good education and teachers.

Echoing similar sentiments, Rajesh Kumar, Incharge teacher of the school said,"We have a shortage of teachers in this school for the last six years and this school is in bad shape. Only two teachers are available in this school from the past six years. We had also approached our Head of Department (HOD) and told them that the students studying here belong to a financially poor background and because of the unavailability of staff they have to suffer. HOD hasn't come up with any solution yet."

"Kavita is an alumnus of this school and she is helping these poor students with their studies. She teaches these students for free. I request the government and our Prime Minister Narendra Modi to kindly provide us with some help so that the students here are able to study properly," he added.

This comes amid the region of Jammu and Kashmir is crippling back to normalcy post abrogation of Article 370 and Article 35 A. (ANI)

