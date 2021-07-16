J-K: DC Poonch reviews progress on construction of border bunkers

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 16 (ANI): District Development Commissioner of the district Inder Jeet in a meeting with officers reviewed the progress of construction of border bunkers in Jammu and Kashmir's Pooch district on Friday.

During the meeting, the Executive Engineer (XEN) of the Power Development Department (PDD) informed that out of the 555 allocated to Rural Development Department (RDD), 309 bunkers have been completed till date, while 112 more are under construction.

It was also informed that the work for the remaining 134 has not been started yet.



As per a release, out of the 200 bunkers designated as deteriorating projects, 70 have been completed and the work for 80 is in progress, while work of the remaining 50 is yet to start.

Teh PWD also informed that out of 633 bunkers allotted to the department, 617 have been completed and of pending 16, work on 14 is under execution, while 2 bunkers have not been started due to a dispute.

The DC has directed the XEN PWD, to clear the dispute by the end of July.

He further directed the executing agency to expedite the pace of work on the construction of border bunkers to ensure their timely completion.

Further, he directed the concerned to submit the physical verification report of bunkers within a week. (ANI)

