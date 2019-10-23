J-K: DGP chairs high-level meeting, reviews law and order, security situation

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 23 (ANI): Director-General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh on Wednesday chaired a high-level meeting at the Police Control Room here in which he took stock of the security situation in Jammu region, preparedness for Block Development Council (BDC) elections, situation on the borders, security of airports, railway stations, vital installations, and winter preparedness.

A statement from the Police Media Centre here said: "The DGP while reviewing security arrangements for the Block Development Council elections, sought the feedback from the Range DIG and the District SSP, who attended the meeting through video conferencing."

"He was informed that adequate security arrangements have been made. The DGP directed that security on the vital installations including airports, railway stations, Civil Secretariat be beefed up," the statement said.

The DGP said that 24x7 check-points should be established and activated. He said that the mobility of the districts have been upgraded, and directed that city grids must be established in all major towns and city contingency plans must be chalked out.

He said that CCTV cameras must be put into use and supervision of the deployment and a check on the anti-social elements must be ensured through CCTV surveillance.

The DGP said that "although we have got successes across the State against the terrorists, we should continue our actions against the terrorists." He said that all the suspicious elements should be kept on the radar.

Referring to the infiltration, the DGP said that all the stakeholders must contribute to ensure that the border grid is further strengthened.

In reference to the management of the traffic, the DGP said that the city grid must remain active throughout for better security and traffic management, enforcement.

He said that traffic violators should be booked under the law. He said that the highway grid also needs more attention. The manpower needs to be augmented and the weaknesses need to be identified so that our responses are sharpened.

The DGP also directed the district officers particularly the district SSP to take serious action against the drug peddlers and dealers. He said that the lacunas in the investigations of NDPS Act cases should be removed and all the peddlers must be booked under the Public Safety Act (PSA).

He said that public support is a must and more and more public cooperation should be ensured by doing more and more community-based programmes.

The officers in the meeting and through the video conferencing briefed the DGP regarding the functioning in respective jurisdiction and areas of responsibilities, said the statement. (ANI)

