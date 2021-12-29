J-K DGP dedicates upgraded Ops Command vehicles to Jammu Zone

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 29 (ANI): The Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police Dilbag Singh dedicated operations Command vehicles, equipped with upgraded modern technology and with additional safety features to Jammu and Kashmir Police in a flag-off ceremony held at District Police Lines, Jammu on Tuesday.

These vehicles named as 'Black Panthers' will be used in operations, the police said in a statement.



ADGsP M K Sinha, Danesh Rana, IGP CIV PHQ Alok Kumar, SSP PCR Jammu Dr Haseeb Mughal, SSP Jammu Chandan Kholi, AIsG of PHQ, Commandants of Jammu Based Battalions and other senior officers were present on the occasion.

The DGP inspected the upgraded version of the Operation Command vehicles which have been upgraded with additional safety features and surveillance systems. The DGP on the occasion was briefed by ADGP Headquarters, PHQ and the team of experts regarding the features added to increase the effectiveness.



Police in a statement said that the vehicles are fully air-conditioned, equipped with 14 CCTV cameras, PTZ Camera, 360 degrees view camera, public address system, flashlights, advanced medical kit, power backup and other security systems.



Speaking to the media, the DGP said that the modified and upgraded version of command vehicles is equipped with all modern gadgets with additional safety features and surveillance systems.



He said that with the help of the surveillance system installed in these vehicles we would be able to monitor the whole area to a large extent and activities around it during any emergent situation.

Citing the example of Nagrota encounter, the DGP said that the command vehicle used during the encounter proved extremely useful in neutralizing the terrorists efficiently.

The DGP also said that to augment the efficiency and capabilities of our dedicated force, the vehicles have been provided to all ranges of Kashmir Zone. He said that in Jammu zone, the vehicles have been provided to Jammu District and in future the vehicles would be provided to other Ranges of Jammu zone as well so that any emergent situation is dealt with firmly.

He added that Jammu and Kashmir Police is planning to provide these vehicles to all districts in both Kashmir and Jammu Zone.

With regard to anti-terror operations, the DGP said to fight terrorism and secure peace and tranquility in Jammu and Kashmir is a continuous process. He said that back-to-back successful anti-terror operations have been conducted in south Kashmir in last few days. He said that anti-terror operations would continue with more intensity to consolidate the peace in Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)

