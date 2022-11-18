J-K: DGP Dilbag Singh holds high level review meeting; directs officers for quality probe in NDPS, UAPA cases

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 18 (ANI): To review the progress of "targets and goals" set for the Jammu zone in the Union Territory, the J-K police on Thursday held a review meeting on different fronts for the year 2022.

This review meeting was chaired by the Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police Dilbag Singh at the police headquarters.

In the meeting, the DGP lauded the officials at each level for achieving the pre-set targets and goals that were set for this year (2022) and emphasised: "they need to contribute more by conducting supervisory meetings and by ensuring closer supervision of important cases, especially the cases of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances or Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for better results for the remaining period of the year."

The DGP further advised the officials to improve the quality of investigation and prosecution to increase convictions.

He also impressed upon officers to identify more investigating officers and train them to deal with the increasing number of cases. He said that investigators have to equip themselves with the best investigation skills and take each and every necessary measure to ensure conviction of UAPA, Narco and other sensitive cases in the courts of law.

DGP Dilbag Singh also directed the officers to augment measures for improving the capability of personnel in dealing with Narco and UAPA cases.

As per an official release from Police media centre, DGP Singh then referred to the directions of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and flagged that the drug menace has emerged as a big threat as the ill-gotten money from the drug trade is being used for terror activities.

While pushing the officers for pacing up and improving the quality of the NDPS' investigation for increasing the rate of conviction, DGP Singh also impressed to work on mission mode on the two fronts of NDPS and UAPA.

He directed the officials to destroy the drug-related crops and advised district officers to initiate the seizure of properties raised by drug proceeds.



Highlighting the need for establishing Pairvy cells at the district, range and zonal levels, the DGP exhorted the officers to ensure that the police witnesses are well prepared for deposing in the courts. He directed the officers to dispose of the pending cases on the basis of their sensitivity in the shortest time possible.

Referring to the bovine (cattle) smuggling, here, the DGP said, "it is an organised crime and there is a need to break the nexus further." He directed officers to put more effort to identify the main culprits behind the nexus and take strenuous action against the ones involved.

The DGP also asserted that the Police Headquarters was ready to support with all the assistance that is needed to improve the quality of investigation and Police personnel's work.

He also directed the officers to increase the range of activities under the Civic Action Programme, particularly in border areas to provide the youth here with various platforms. He impressed upon officers to visit border areas frequently to review the Border outposts functioning.

Singh, later, directed the officers to review records of history sheeters from time to time and open files of the persons found in illegal and anti-social activities and publicise such police work.

He also reviewed the Savera Scheme for the Next of Kin (NoKs) of the martyrs and directed the officials to update the family's database and hold regular visits to them. He also emphasized exploring the possibilities to introduce welfare schemes for their children.

The proceeding of the meeting and the PowerPoint presentation was made by AIG (T&P) J S Johar.

This meeting was attended by ADGP Jammu Zone, Mukesh Singh; ADGP Headquarters PHQ, M. K. Sinha; ADGP Coordination PHQ, Danesh Rana; IGP Headquarters PHQ, B.S Tuti; DPT J&K Shridhar Patil; SSP Jammu Chandan Kholi; all the AIGs of PHQ and other gazetted officers of PHQ attended the meeting at the Police Headquarters.

Meanwhile, range DIGs of Jammu Zone, Sunil Gupta, Vivek Gupta, Mohammad Suleman Choudhary, Dr Mohammed Haseeb Mughal; District SSPs of Jammu Zone attended the meeting through video conferencing. (ANI)

