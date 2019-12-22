J-K: DGP Dilbagh Singh flags off 'Run for Unity' marathon in Jammu

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Dec 22 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Dilbagh Singh on Sunday flagged off 'Run for Unity' marathon in Jammu here on Sunday and said that the event attracted an overwhelming response from the youth.

"There is an overwhelming response at the event. These events positively channelise the energy of youth and keep them away from wrong habits like drugs. It also helps to form a positive sports culture among the students in the region," Singh told ANI here.

He said that these events allow police to forge a connection with the people.

"It is important the people and police are connected and work together. Youth has an important role to play in the future of the country. This is not the first such event, we have organised similar events in the past," Singh said.

"The run of unity was organised in different categories like half marathons, 10 km, 8 km, 6 km for both boys and girls. Thousands of youngsters participated in the event," he added.

The participants also hailed the event as a positive step.

"Both boys and girls get to participate in this event. Such events not only keeps us healthy but also create a positive environment," said Shivasta Bharadwaj, a teenage participant.

Another participant, Farhad said that these events bring people for positive activity and forge togetherness.

"I would like to urge more and more people to participate in such events and remember that we are all Indians," she said. (ANI)

