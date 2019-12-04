J-K: DGP Dilbagh Singh reviews security scenario in Kupwara

Kupwara (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Dec 4 (ANI): Director General of Police Dilbag Singh on Wednesday visited North Kashmir's Kupwara District where he chaired officers' meeting and reviewed the security scenario of the district. He was accompanied by IGP Kashmir, S.P Pani.

On his arrival, the DGP was received by GoC 28 Div, Amardeep Singh Aujala and SSP Kupwara, Ram Ambarker and ceremonial guard of honour were presented by police contingent at DPO Kupwara.

"DGP while addressing officers meeting at District Police office Kupwara said that the joint efforts of all the security forces have helped in minimising the terrorist activities and added that we need to be strategically very strong to put an end to terrorism so that long-lasting peace is provided to the people of Jammu and Kashmir," the press release stated.

DGP appreciated the efforts of Jammu and Kashmir Police and other security agencies for maintaining law and order in the district.

Complimenting the role of JKP and other security agencies for maintaining peace and order in Jammu and Kashmir, the DGP said it was a challenging and daunting task, but due to sincere and effective efforts of all security agencies, the situation was handled in a very professional manner.

"We need to continue our mission with even more dedication to ensure peaceful and secure environment for the people of Jammu and Kashmir. To foil any attempt by the trouble makers looking to disrupt the peaceful atmosphere, close liaison should be maintained at every level and the officers supervising different components should be briefed accordingly," release added.

He directed the officers to keep an eye on the activities of anti-national elements and mount pressure on their nefarious designs.

The DGP stressed on maintaining alertness on the borders and also in the hinterland for which he advised strengthening of 'nakas' to check the movement of trouble mongers. He also advised for sharing intelligence inputs in this regard and joint patrolling of all the security formations.

Referring to the welfare of police personnel, the DGP directed the officers to ensure the implementation of all existing welfare measures for the serving police personnel and the families of martyrs on a priority basis. He said that more welfare measures will hopefully be introduced in the future.

Earlier, SSP Kupwara Ram Ambarker apprised the DGP about the security scenario and measures taken for maintaining peace and order in the district. (ANI)

