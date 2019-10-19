J-K DGP grants Rs 2.26 lakh as scholarship for children of serving police personnel, martyrs

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 19:44 IST

Larsen and Toubro's sewer network covers only 20 pc of Patna,...

Patna (Bihar) [India], Oct 19 (ANI): Larsen and Toubro clarified on Saturday that the company is only engaged in laying down sewer lines in 20 per cent area of the city and that it is not responsible for the recent flooding caused by rainwater.