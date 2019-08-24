Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Dilbag Singh. File photo/ANI
Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Dilbag Singh. File photo/ANI

J-K DGP grants Rs 2.67 lakh scholarships for 32 wards of slain police personnel

ANI | Updated: Aug 24, 2019 01:39 IST

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 24 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday announced to sanction Rs 2.67 lakh for scholarship in favour of 32 wards of policemen who lost their lives in the line of duty.
The announcement was made by Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Dilbag Singh.
"DGP J-K Dilbag Singh sanctions scholarship of Rs 2.67 lakh for 32 wards of police martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the nation," the police said on Twitter. (ANI)

