J-K DGP promises conduct of safe and secure DDC elections

Kathua (Jammu and Kashmir), November 8 (ANI): Director-General of Police Jammu and Kashmir Dilbag Singh on Sunday promised that upcoming District Development Council (DDC) elections in Jammu and Kashmir will be conducted in a safe and secure manner.



"We will ensure that the upcoming District Development Council (DDC) elections are conducted in Jammu and Kashmir in a safe and secure manner. Security arrangements are being made for the same," the DGP said.

While talking on ceasefire violations by Pakistan, the DGP said that Pakistan has continued a ceasefire violation near Line of Control (LoC), our security forces are also giving them a befitting reply.

The DGP made the statements while talking to the media sideline of a programme held at a sports stadium in Kathua. (ANI)

