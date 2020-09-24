J-K DGP sanctions Commendation Certificates for 25 CRPF personnel for work in counter operations

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 24 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Director-General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh has sanctioned the Commendation Certificates and cash rewards for 25 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel for their work in counter operations.



"DGP J-K Sh Dilbag Singh sanctions Commendation Certificates and Cash rewards for 25 CRPF personnel for their work in counter operations," Jammu and Kashmir Police tweeted.

""Sanction is hereby accorded to the grant of Commendation Certificate Class-1st alongwith cash reward as shown against each in the favour of following personnel of CRPF for showing excellent presence of mind and swift action during terror attack on August 17, 2020 at Keeri Baramulla," the order read. (ANI)

