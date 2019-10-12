J-K DGP sanctions over Rs 2 crore welfare loan for police personnel

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 19:40 IST

KAZIND 2019: 120 soldiers move to jungles to take part in 48...

Pithoragarh (Uttarakhand) [India], Oct 12 (ANI): The most important part of KAZIND - 2019, the validation exercise commenced on Saturday during which 120 soldiers of both Indian and Kazakhstan Army moved to jungles of nearby mountains of Pithoragarh to take part in the 48 hours-long exercise.