J-K DGP sanctions Rs 1.46 crore special welfare relief for police personnel kin

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 23 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Director-General of Police Dilbag Singh on Friday sanctioned Rs 1.46 crore as Special Welfare Relief and ex-gratia relief in favour of dependents/legal heirs of deceased police personnel.

The special welfare relief of Rs 85 lakh has been sanctioned in favour of those police personnel who lost their lives while in service. Rs 20 lakh each has been sanctioned in favour of dependents/legal heirs of deceased personnel ASI Abdul Qayoom, HC Mushtaq Ahmad, SgCt Ashish Angurana, SgCt Amar Nath, Ct. (P) Arif Iqbal, while Constable Altaf Hussain attained martyrdom in an encounter with terrorists. The financial assistance has been given out of Contributory Police Welfare Fund.



DGP also sanctions Rs 17.50 lakh in favour of NoKs of SPO Muzaffar Ali Dar who attained martyrdom in a militant attack at Kreeri Baramulla. The special welfare relief of Rupees 5 lakh each has been sanctioned in favour of dependents/legal heirs of deceased SPO Sant Ram and SPO Bashir Ahmad who expired while in service. The financial assistance has been given out of the Contributory Welfare Fund of SPOs.

Out of this amount, Rs one lakh each has been already paid to the families/NoKs for performing the last rites of the deceased as immediate relief by the PHQ through their concerned units/Districts.

Police Headquarters is running many schemes for the welfare of its personnel and their families. There are also schemes for the wards of Police personnel and SPOs. Besides, there are schemes for the NoKs of martyrs, their wards and for the retired Police personnel and their spouses. (ANI)

