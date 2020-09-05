J-K DGP sanctions Rs 6.95 lakh relief to 139 COVID-19 affected police personnel

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 5 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Dilbag Singh has sanctioned Rs 6.95 lakh as "relief" to 139 police personnel of Jammu and Kashmir Police as a welfare measure.

The amount has been sanctioned through three different orders issued by the police headquarters.

Under the orders, Rs 5,000 each has been sanctioned in favour of 139 COVID-19 affected police personnel.

The move is part of the assistance provided by the Police Department to personnel affected by COVID-19.

From June this year, Rs 13.35 lakh financial assistance has been sanctioned to 267 police officials who contracted the coronavirus infection. (ANI)

