J-K DGP sanctions scholarships for meritorious wards of police personnel

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 13 (ANI): In a move to boost the morale and assist the wards of police personnel, Dilbag Singh, Director General of Police, Jammu and Kashmir, on Saturday sanctioned the scholarship of over Rs 5.93 lakh for 97 school going wards of police personnel.

According to a press release, Rs 7,200 has been sanctioned in favour of each of the nine meritorious wards of police personnel of Class XII, who scored above 90 per cent marks, while Rs 6,000 was sanctioned in favour of each of the 88 meritorious wards of police personnel of Class X, who secured above 80 per cent marks in 2019-20.

The DGP also sanctioned over Rs 1.26 lakh in favour of 17 wards of deceased police personnel who died while in service due to natural or accidental deaths. These wards, as per the official release, are studying in different classes of primary, middle, graduation and post-graduation.

The amount has been sanctioned out of the Central Police Welfare Fund and Central Police Education Fund, the press release read.

The scholarships are granted every year for the school going children of serving or deceased police personnel and police martyrs, the official press release stated, to provide them with assistance in pursuing education. (ANI)

