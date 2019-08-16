J-K DGP visits Baramulla, felicitates Shaurya Chakra awardee Subhash Chander

Baramulla (Jammu Kashmir) [India], Aug 16 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir DGP, Dilbagh Singh on Friday visited Baramulla and reviewed the security situation.

Singh also felicitated Shaurya Chakar awardee Head Constable Subhash Chander in presence of IGP Kashmir SP Pani and SSP Baramulla Abdul Qayoom.

On August 14, President Ram Nath Kovind had approved 132 awards to Armed Forces Personnel and members of Paramilitary Forces.

The awards include two Kirti Chakras, one Vir Chakra, 14 Shaurya Chakras, eight Bar to Sena Medals (Gallantry), 90 Sena Medals (Gallantry), five Nao Sena Medals (Gallantry), seven Vayu Sena Medals (Gallantry) and five Yudh Seva Medals.

Head Constable Subhash Chander of Jammu and Kashmir Police was awarded Shaurya Chakra. (ANI)

