J-K DGP visits Rajouri, Udhampur, Jammu to review law and order situation

ANI | Updated: Aug 18, 2019 21:08 IST

Srinagar (Jammu Kashmir) [India], Aug 18 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh on Sunday visited Rajouri, Udhampur and Jammu to review the security scenario and law and order situation in these districts.
He interacted with police officers and personnel and later chaired a high-level meeting at Jammu.
"The meeting at Jammu was attended by Div Com Sanjeev Verma, IGP Jammu Mukesh Singh, IG Armed Jammu Danesh Rana, IG BSF Narender Singh Jamwal, IG CRPF Subash Chander, DIG CRPF Neetu, DIG CISF S.N Singh, DIG SSB M.S Negi, DC Jammu Sushma Chauhan, SSP Jammu Tejinder Singh, SSP Kuthua Shridhar Patil, SSP Samba Shakti Kumar Phatak, SSP PCR Jammu Kulbir Singh, SSP APCR R.C Kotwal and other officers," an official statement read.
Early in the morning, the DGP visited Rajouri, where he was received by DIG Rajouri-Poonch Range Vivek Gupta, SSP Rajouri Yugal Manhas and SSP Poonch Ramesh Angral.
The DGP was given a ceremonial guard of honour and he also took a round of the Rajouri Town. The DGP chaired an officers meeting which was attended among others by GOC 25 Inf. Div. H.Dharmrajan and DC Rajouri Mohammed Ajaz.
"The officers briefed the DGP about the current security scenario of the Range," the statement read.
After Rajouri, DGP Dilbag Singh visited district Udhampur where he was briefed by the jurisdictional officers about the security situation. He interacted with the officers of police and CAPFs and took stock of the security situation.
Senior officers including DIG Udhampur Sujit Kumar, DC Udhampur Piyush Singla, SSP Udhampur Rajiv Panday and SSP Reasi Rashmi Wazir were present in the meeting.
During his meeting with senior officers at Jammu, the DGP emphasised upon police officers to remain in close contact with people to redress their grievances.
While complementing the collective efforts of Jammu Kashmir Police and other security forces for excellent results he stressed for enhanced synergy among the forces for better coordination.
He also directed the officers on the ground to act as per the requirements of the situation besides maintaining alertness in the border areas.
"The DGP appreciated the efforts of police, Civil Administration and CAPF in maintaining peace and order and complimented them for handling law and order. He also thanked the general public for maintaining peace," the statement read.
Jammu and Kashmir Police said the situation in the entire state remained peaceful.
"Today #situation through out #JammuAndKashmir remained peaceful. No untoward incident has been reported from anywhere so far," the Police said in a tweet. (ANI)

