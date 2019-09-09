J-K DGP visits Siachen base camp, Turtuk village

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sept 9 (ANI): Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbagh Singh visited Siachen Base Camp and Turtuk village in Ladakh on Monday.

He interacted with Army officers and laid a wreath at the Siachen War Memorial.

He received a warm welcome from villagers in Turtuk, one of the northernmost villages in the country.

The villagers raised some of their demands with the DGP who assured to take them up with the government. (ANI)

