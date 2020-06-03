J-K: Dharmarth Trust cancels Sudhmahadev Mela amid lockdown restrictions

Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 3 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Dharmarth Trust has decided to cancel the forthcoming Sudh Mahadev Mela which was scheduled to commence from June 5 this year, amid coronavirus outbreak.

In a statement issued here on Monday, Mubarak Singh, President of the Trust informed that the annual Sudh Mahadev Mela shall not take place this year due to lockdown restrictions enforced by the government in view of COVID-19 pandemic.

He informed that the Central Government has relaxed the restrictions amidst lockdown but the J-K government has decided that the restrictions will continue till June 8.

"The Trust is fully cooperating and strictly following public safety and health guidelines including orders issued by Government authorities related to the Corona Virus outbreak," he added.

Singh further informed that the traditional Puja and Aarti will be performed by priests inside the temple premises with utmost devotion and dedication. The video will be uploaded on social media from the Temple premise so that devotees can have the Darshan from home.

Sudhmahadev Mela is a three days grand religious gathering at different places for the Holy bath and Pooja in all Temples of Sudhmahadev area.

The Mela is held at Sudhmahadev on the full moon night of "Sawan" (during the month of June) to worship the Holy Trident and Bhagwan Shiva. It witnessed heavy rush of devotees every year at Sudhmahadev, Gourikund and Mantalai during the Mela.

This highly revered Shiva temple is located at a distance of 112 km from Jammu. (ANI)

