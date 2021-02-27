J-K: Director of Information among 9 officers transferred to various positions

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 27 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Director of Information, Syed Sehrish Asgar is among nine officers were transferred to various positions by the Government of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.

"Alok Kumar, IRS, awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department, is posted as Principal Secretary to the Government, Youth Services and Sports Department," read a release issued by Jammu and Kashmir administration.

Sarmad Hafeez, IAS (JK:2009), Administrative Secretary, Youth Services and Sports Department, holding additional charge of Administrative Secretary, Tourism and Culture Departments is transferred and posted as Administrative Secretary, Tourism Department. He shall also hold the charge of Administrative Secretary, Culture Department, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.

Syed Sehrish Asgar, IAS (PB:2013), Director, Information, Jammu and Kashmir, is transferred and posted as Additional Secretary to the Government, Information Department relieving Dr. Syed Abid Rasheed Shah, IAS of the additional charge of the post.

Rahul Pandey, IAS (UP:2014), awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department, is posted as Additional Secretary in the Lieutenant Governor's Secretariat. He shall also hold the charge of Director, Information, Jammu and Kashmir, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.



Krittika Jyotsna, IAS (UP:2014), awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department, is posted as Chief Executive Officer, Jammu and Kashmir Energy Development Agency (JAKEDA), relieving Bipul Pathak, IAS, Principal Secretary to the Government, Science and Technology Department of the additional charge of the post. She shall also hold the additional charge of Secretary, Jammu and Kashmir Academy of Art, Culture and Languages, relieving Munirul-Islam, KAS, Director, Archives, Archaeology and Museums, Jammu and Kashmir of the additional charge of the post.

Athar Aamir UI Shafi Khan, IAS (RJ:2016), awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department, is posted as Commissioner, Srinagar Municipal Corporation.

Akshay Labroo, IAS (TR:2018), awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department, is posted as Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Srinagar (West), Vice Hamida Akhter, KAS, who shall report in the office of Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir.

Gazanffer Ali, KAS, Commissioner, Srinagar Municipal Corporation, is transferred and posted as Additional Inspector General of Registration, Kashmir.

Gulzar Ahmad Dar, KAS, Additional Inspector General of Registration, Kashmir, is transferred and posted as Additional District Development Commissioner, Srinagar, against an

available vacancy.

The order was given by the Lieutenant governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha. (ANI)

