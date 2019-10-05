J-K: Director School Education inspects schools in Ganderbal district

Ganderbal (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 5 (ANI): Director School Education Kashmir, Mohammad Younis Malik on Saturday inspected various schools in Ganderbal district to take stock of the attendance and functioning of the institutions.

The institutions which were visited and inspected by the Director included, Government Higher Secondary School Ganiwan, High School Wussan, High School Cherwan, Middle School Mamer, Middle School Kanaspati. He interacted with the students and staff members and inquired about the functioning and facilities.

He expressed satisfaction over the attendance of children in schools and complimented the teaching staff for their efforts in bringing the educational activities back on the track.

He also interacted with some parents, who expressed their satisfaction over the arrangements made by the school administration and the department for ensuring efficient functioning of the schools.

Malik directed the heads of educational institutions to ensure that students do not face any difficulty in achieving the goal of quality education and advised them to provide every possible facility.

Chief Education Officer, Ganderbal, and other senior officers of the department accompanied the Director during the visit. (ANI)

