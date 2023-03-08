J-K: Divisional Commissioner Kashmir chairs meeting on accommodation issues of PM package employees

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 8 (ANI): The Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Vijay Kumar Bidhuri on Wednesday convened a meeting of officers to address the accommodation issues of PM package employees.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Director Estates Department Kashmir, Relief and Rehabilitation Commissioner (Migrants) J&K Srinagar, Chief Engineer, PW (R&B) Department Kashmir and Seniorr Superintendent of Police Security Kashmir.

Addressing the officers, Divisional Commissioner Bidhuri directed officers to explore the available hotel accommodation in secure areas so that the PM Package employees are provided with the same.



He also directed concerns to frame the criteria for allotment of accommodation to married and unmarried employees.

He asked Deputy Director Estates to hold talks with stakeholders about additional accommodation available for the employees.

Bidhuri also directed CE, R&B to pace up the progress of work of transit accommodation tenements. (ANI)

