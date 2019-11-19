J-K: ED attaches properties of 2 Hizbul commanders in Anantnag

Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Nov 19 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has confiscated the immovable properties of two Hizbul Mujahideen commanders in Liver Pahalgam area of South Kashmir's Anantnag district.

"The adjudicating authority, Prevention of Money Laundering Act, New Delhi has confirmed attachment of the immovable properties," said an ED notice put up at one of the orchards here.

According to a notice, the property is owned by one Gulam Nabi.

The economic offences watchdog said that these properties are in possession of the Enforcement Directorate in terms of Section 8 (4) of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)






