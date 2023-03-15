J-K: ED raids 10 locations in Srinagar, 9 held for involvement in collecting funds for terror activities on pretext of admission

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 15 (ANI): As many as nine persons were arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for their alleged involvement in accumulating funds for terror activities on the pretext of admission of J&K students in various professional courses in Pakistan based institutions, stated an official release.

The ED carried out search operations under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002 at 10 locations in Srinagar, Budgam, Kupwara and Anantnag districts of Jammu & Kashmir, in connection with an investigation pertaining to the involvement of conspirators hand-in-glove with some educational consultancies manipulating or arranging admission of J&K students in various professional courses, including MBBS in Pakistan-based colleges, institutions and universities.

The accused were identified as Mohd. Akbar Bhat alias Zaffar Bhat, Fatima Shah, Altaf Ahmad Bhat, Qazi Yasir, Mohd. Abdullah Shah, Sabzar Ahmad Sheikh, Manzoor Ahmad Shah, Mohd. Iqbal Mir, Syed Khalid Geelani alias Khalid Andrabi.

"PMLA investigation has also revealed that many times, these admissions are actually part of the Technical Assistance Programme (TAP) and are offered to foreign students either free or at nominal charges on annual basis. However, hefty charges were being levied on the students and the extra money so earned, was ploughed into supporting terrorism in myriad ways on the instructions of Pakistan-based handlers as well as those sitting in Jammu & Kashmir," read an official release.

According to the release, proceeds of crime to the tune of Rs 1 crore (approximately) have been determined and 6 people, who had been admitted to various institutions in Pakistan by such elements, have been identified.

"During the course of search operations, documents related to immovable properties and highly incriminating material including digital devices related to the scam, have been recovered and seized," the release read.

Further investigation is underway, it stated further. (ANI)