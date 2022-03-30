J-K: Encounter begins in Rainawari area of Srinagar

Representative Image
ANI | Updated: Mar 30, 2022 01:55 IST


Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 30 (ANI): An encounter had started in the Rainawari area of Srinagar on Wednesday, said Jammu and Kashmir police.

Police and CRPF are on the job, added the police.
Further details shall follow. (ANI)

