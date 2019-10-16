Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 16 (ANI): An encounter between the police and terrorists broke out in the wee hours of Wednesday here.
"Encounter is in progress at the outskirts of Anantnag. Further details shall follow," the tweet by Kashmir Police's official handle read.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
J-K: Encounter between police and terrorists breaks out in Anantnag
ANI | Updated: Oct 16, 2019 08:04 IST
