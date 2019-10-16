Representative image
Representative image

J-K: Encounter between police and terrorists breaks out in Anantnag

ANI | Updated: Oct 16, 2019 08:04 IST

Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 16 (ANI): An encounter between the police and terrorists broke out in the wee hours of Wednesday here.
"Encounter is in progress at the outskirts of Anantnag. Further details shall follow," the tweet by Kashmir Police's official handle read.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 08:57 IST

