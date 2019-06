Updated: Jun 06, 2019 20:29 IST

NIA files chargesheet in arms theft case from PDP's Aijaz Ahmad Mir

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 6 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday filed a charge sheet in the case relating to the theft of seven AK rifles and one pistol along with ammunition in September last year from the official residence of PDP leader and ex-Wachi MLA Aijaz