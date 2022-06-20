हिंदी खबर
Representative Image

J-K: Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists; 1 terrorist killed

ANI | Updated: Jun 20, 2022 08:10 IST


Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 20 (ANI): One terrorist has been killed by security forces after an encounter broke out in the Chatpora area of Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday morning.

"#PulwamaEncounterUpdate: 01 #terrorist killed. Search going on. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice," tweeted the Kashmir Zone Police.
Earlier today, Kashmir Zone Police wrote, "#Encounter has started at Chatpora area of #Pulwama. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice"
Further probe into the matter is underway. (ANI)

