J-K: Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in Shopian

Shopian (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 5 (ANI): An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in the Moolu area of Shopian, informed the Kashmir Zone Police on Wednesday.

Earlier on Tuesday, an encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in the Drach area of Shopian, informed the Kashmir Zone Police today.

On October 2, a local terrorist of the proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) was neutralised by the police in a joint operation with security forces in the Baskuchan area of Shopian in J-K.



The terrorist was identified as Naseer Ahmad Bhat of Nowpora Baskuchan, Shopian, according to ADGP Kashmir.

Based on a specific input generated by Police regarding the presence of a terrorist in the village Baskuchan area of Shopian, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by Police, Army (44R) and CRPF (178Bn) in the said area.

During the search operation, as the joint search party approached the suspected spot, the hiding terrorist fired indiscriminately upon the joint search party which was retaliated effectively leading to an encounter.

The police have recovered incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including one AK rifle from the site of the encounter. According to the police, all the recovered materials have been taken into case records for further investigation and a case under relevant sections of law has been registered and further investigation is in progress. (ANI)

