J-K: Encounter breaks out in Shopian

Shopian (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 7 (ANI): An encounter has started in Reban area of Shopian on Sunday, police and security forces are carrying out the operation.
Taking to Twitter, the Kashmir Zone Police informed about the development.
More details in this matter are awaited. (ANI)
ANI | Updated: Jun 07, 2020 08:42 IST
