J-K: Encounter breaks out in Shopian

Shopian (Jammu and Kashmir) [India] June 15 (ANI): An encounter broke out in the Kanjiular area of Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian on Wednesday, said the Kashmir zone police.

Jammu and Kashmir police and security forces are jointly conducting the operation.

"Encounter has started at kanjiular area of #Shopian. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow," tweeted the Kashmir Zone Police.

Earlier on Tuesday two terrorists were killed in an encounter that broke out in the Bemina area of Srinagar.

The terrorists were linked with the terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). One policeman also sustained minor injuries in the encounter. (ANI)
























