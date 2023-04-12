Shopian (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 12 (ANI): An encounter broke out between militants and security forces at the Chakoora area of Shopian, Kashmir Zone Police on Wednesday.
Police and security forces are on the job, the police added.
More details will follow shortly. (ANI)
J-K: Encounter breaks out in Shopian
ANI | Updated: Apr 12, 2023 18:39 IST
