J-K: Encounter erupts between security forces, terrorists in Doda district

Doda (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 17 (ANI): An encounter has erupted between security personnel and terrorists in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday morning.

"On a specific police input, an operation launched late last night in Doda District. An encounter has started just now," tweeted Jammu and Kashmir Police.

This comes after Hizbul terrorist Riyaz Naikoo was killed by security forces in Kashmir on May 5.

More details in this regard are awaited. (ANI)

