Shopian (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 26 (ANI): An encounter has broken out between security forces and terrorists at Check Nowgam area of Shopian district in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.
The police said that the two terrorists are trapped.
"Encounter has started at Check Nowgam area of Shopian. Police and security forces are alert. Further details shall follow," Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
J-K: Encounter starts between security forces, terrorists in Shopian
ANI | Updated: Jan 26, 2022 20:08 IST
