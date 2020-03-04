Budgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Mar 4 (ANI): An encounter is underway between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district.
More details are currently awaited.
This comes days after Jammu and Kashmir Police arrested four terrorist associates in Budgam and recovered arms and ammunition from their possession. (ANI)
J-K: Encounter underway between security forces, terrorists in Budgam
ANI | Updated: Mar 04, 2020 20:26 IST
