J-K: Encounter underway between terrorists, security forces in Ganderbal

Ganderbal (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Nov 12 (ANI): An encounter is underway between terrorists and security forces in Gund area of Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district.

"Encounter has started at Gund, Ganderbal. Further details shall follow," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted on Tuesday morning.

More details of the ongoing operation are awaited.

This comes after two terrorists of UN-designated terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba, were neutralised in an encounter with security forces in Bandipora on Monday.

Arms and ammunition were recovered from their possession. (ANI)