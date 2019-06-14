Representative Image
J-K: Encounter underway in Pulwama

ANI | Updated: Jun 14, 2019 10:18 IST

Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 14 (ANI): An exchange of fire is underway between terrorists and security forces in Braw Bandina area of Awantipora in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district.
Further details are currently awaited.
This comes after four terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in a village in Pulwama district last week. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 10:48 IST

57 children die due to Encephalitis: Bihar Heath Minister

Muzaffarpur (Bihar) [India], June 14 (ANI): Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey on Friday said that as many as 57 children have died due to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) in Muzaffarpur.

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 10:48 IST

Chandrayaan-2 Mission delayed due to policy differences under...

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], June 14 (ANI): The Chandrayaan-2 mission was originally slated for launch 2012 but was delayed due to policy difference under UPA 2 government, former ISRO chairman G Madhavan Nair told ANI on Wednesday.

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 10:45 IST

2 NRC officials arrested on charge of accepting bribe

Guwahati (Assam) [India], Jun 14 (ANI): The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested two National Register of Citizens (NRC) officials for allegedly accepting a bribe to include the name of a woman in the NRC draft.

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 10:21 IST

K'taka: Woman tied to pole, harassed; 7 arrested

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 14 (ANI): Seven people have been arrested in connection with a case where a woman was allegedly tied to a pole in Kodigehalli for not repaying a loan, police said on Thursday.

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 10:05 IST

Maharashtra resident doctors join protest; demand protection for doctors

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jun 14 (ANI): In the light of the recent assault on doctors in Kolkata, Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) joined the nationwide protest on Friday to demand protection for doctors.

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 09:53 IST

Jaganmohan Reddy to meet Amit Shah in Delhi today

New Delhi [India], June 14 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy will meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the national capital today.

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 09:48 IST

Chhattisgarh: 2 Naxals killed in Kanker encounter

Kanker (Chhattisgarh) [India], Jun 14 (ANI): Two Naxals were killed in an exchange of fire with the District Reserve Guard (DRG) in Malepara here last night, DIG, Anti-Naxal Operations, P Sundarraj said on Friday.

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 09:14 IST

Bihar: 2 local RJD leaders shot at in Muzaffarpur

Muzaffarpur (Bihar) [India], June 14 (ANI): Two local Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leaders were shot at by unknown assailants in Kanti area in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district on Thursday.

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 08:57 IST

Thunderstorm, lightning alert issued for Coastal Andhra: IMD

New Delhi [India], June 14 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Sunday said that thunderstorm accompanied with hail and lightning (30-40 kmph) at isolated places are very likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh tomorrow (June 15).

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 08:57 IST

Fire breaks out at three garment factories in Ludhiana, no casualties

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], Jun 14 (ANI): A massive fire broke out at three garment factories on Noorwala road here on Friday.

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 08:43 IST

Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan offers prayers at Tirupati temple

Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 14 (ANI): Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan on Thursday offered prayers to Lord Venkateswara here after the NDA was re-elected for the second term at the Centre.

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 08:43 IST

Man arrested for allegedly raping 14-year-old girl in Alwar

Alwar (Rajasthan) [India], Jun 14 (ANI): Rajasthan Police on Thursday arrested a man for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl in Alwar city.

