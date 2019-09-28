An exchange of fire took place between security forces and suspected terrorists in Batote area on Saturday. Photo/ANI
An exchange of fire took place between security forces and suspected terrorists in Batote area on Saturday. Photo/ANI

J-K: Exchange of fire between security forces and two suspected terrorists at Batote

ANI | Updated: Sep 28, 2019 14:13 IST

Ramban (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sept 28 (ANI): An exchange of fire took place between the security forces and two suspected terrorists in Batote area here on Saturday.
The exchange of fire started this morning between the Army and two suspicious individuals, who tried to stop a civilian vehicle in Batote. The operation is still underway.
The Public Relations Officer (PRO), Defence, Jammu, said: "Today at around 7:30 am two suspicious individuals, tried to stop a civil vehicle at Batote on the National Highway (NH) 244. The civilian did not stop the vehicle and informed the Army QRT."
"The quick reaction team (QRT) reacted promptly, established contact with the two individuals and an exchange of fire took place," the defence spokesperson said. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 14:14 IST

Kolkata: Nadda attends event organised to offer 'tarpan' to...

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Sept 28 (ANI): BJP working president JP Nadda on Saturday attended the 'tarpan' or 'divine offering' ceremony of the deceased party workers at Bagbazar Ghat.

Read More

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 14:11 IST

NMCG holds special session on 'Rejuvenation of River Ganga'...

New Delhi [India], Sept 28 (ANI): National Mission for Clean Ganga on Friday held a special session on 'Rejuvenation of the River Ganga- from Planning to Action' during the India Water Week 2019 here.

Read More

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 13:51 IST

We don't know why Imran Khan is upset with Sangh, says RSS...

New Delhi [India], Sept 28 (ANI): Taking a dig at Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, senior Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) functionary Krishna Gopal Sharma on Saturday thanked him for saying that the Sangh and India are synonymous and making the world aware of the fact that the RSS stood against t

Read More

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 13:32 IST

Prayagraj: BJP Mahila Morcha district in-charge removed from post

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 28 (ANI): State-in-charge of BJP Mahila Morcha in Uttar Pradesh, Darshana Singh has removed the district-in-charge of the women's commission in Prayagraj citing lack of discipline and indecent behaviour.

Read More

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 13:24 IST

NEET impersonation case: 3 more medical students arrested

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Sept 28 (ANI): Three more medical students were on Saturday arrested along with their fathers by the Crime Branch-Criminal Investigation Department (CB-CID) officials in the case pertaining to alleged impersonation in National Eligibility Entrance Examination (NEET) exami

Read More

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 13:11 IST

SC's five-judge constitution bench to hear petitions challenging...

New Delhi [India], Sept 28 (ANI): A five-judge constitution bench of the Supreme Court will commence from October 1 onwards the hearing on a number of petitions challenging abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

Read More

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 12:56 IST

Bihar: Nitish Kumar calls meeting on disaster management as...

Patna (Bihar) [India], Sept 28 (ANI): Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday called a meeting for disaster management, via video conferencing, in the wake of heavy rains lashing the state capital and other parts of the state.

Read More

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 12:54 IST

Safari officials cultivate maize, millet in 10 acres land for...

Shivamogga (Karnataka) [India], Sept 28 (ANI): Lion and tiger safari officials of Shivamogga cultivated grass, maize and millet on ten acres of land in a Safari park in order to save money.

Read More

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 12:46 IST

Delhi court defers hearing in National Herald case till Oct 21

New Delhi [India], Sept 28 (ANI): A Delhi court on Saturday deferred the hearing in the National Herald case after both the sides sought adjournment into the matter.

Read More

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 12:45 IST

PM Modi wishes happiness, prosperity to everyone on Mahalaya

New Delhi [India], Sept 28 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday wished the nation on the occasion of Mahalaya.

Read More

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 12:11 IST

Delhi: Excise Department raids bar in South-Ex, arrests 2,...

New Delhi [India], Sept 28 (ANI): A team of Excise Department officials and police apprehended two persons and recovered several bottles of illegal liquor after they conducted a raid at a Bar in South Extension Part 1 area here.

Read More

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 12:09 IST

Heavy rains lead to water-logging in several parts of Patna

Patna (Bihar) [India], Sept 28 (ANI): Patna on Saturday witnessed heavy downpour, causing a traffic jam and water-logging in several parts of the city. The commuters on two-wheeler vehicles were seen wading through knee-deep waters.

Read More
iocl