J-K: Exchange of fire between security forces, terrorists

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 03:33 IST

TMC delegation will be welcomed with 'Jai Shri Ram' chants in...

New Delhi [India], June 28 (ANI): BJP MP from Barrackpore, Arjun Singh, said Trinamool Congress (TMC) delegation to Bhatpara will be welcomed with 'Jai Shri Ram' chants and added that the TMC was trying to reap benefits by coming after the BJP delegation in the area.