J-K: Exchange of fire between security forces, terrorists

Budgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 28 (ANI): An exchange of fire took place between terrorists and security forces at Kralpora area in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.
The exchange of fire started in the early morning.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
ANI | Updated: Jun 28, 2019 05:26 IST
