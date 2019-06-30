Budgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 30 (ANI): An exchange of fire took place between terrorists and security forces in Chadoora area of Budgam district on Sunday.
The exchange of fire started in the early morning.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
J-K: Exchange of fire between terrorists, security forces in Budgam
ANI | Updated: Jun 30, 2019 08:16 IST
