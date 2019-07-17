J-K: Exchange of fire between terrorists, security forces in Sopore

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 07:28 IST

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], July 17 (ANI): Newly-appointed Governor of Andhra Pradesh, Biswa Bhusan Harichandan, thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for giving him an opportunity and said that he will try to solve some of the contentious issues the state is facing