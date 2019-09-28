J-K: Exchange of fire underway between Army, suspicious individuals in Batote

Ramban (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sept 28 (ANI): Exchange of fire underway at Batote in Ramban after suspicious individuals tried to stop a civil vehicle, early morning today.

Security forces have launched joint operations against them in Ramban, Doda and Ganderbal areas of Jammu and Kashmir, which is still on.

"We have information that at least three men are present here. Our team has carried out a search operation to find them. They had launched three grenades and firing also took place here," said PC Jha, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) CRPF.

Security forces conducted a search operation to find the suspected terrorists here.

"At around 7:30 in the morning, we heard a blast in the region and as soon as we stepped out of our house, another blast took place followed by the third blast. We then suspected that something was wrong and then we heard sounds of firing. Militants fired at Army vehicle and managed to escape," said Rakesh Kumar, a resident.

According to the Public Relations Officer (PRO) Defence, Jammu, today at around 7:30 am two suspicious individuals, tried to stop a civil vehicle at Batote on National Highway (NH) 244. The civilian did not stop the vehicle and informed Army QRT.

"Soon after that, the quick reaction team reacted promptly, established contact with the two individuals and an exchange of fire took place," the defence spokesperson said.

The operation is still underway and security forces are trying to make sure that the suspects are not able to escape. (ANI)

