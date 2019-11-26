J-K: Exhibition of rare manuscripts takes place in Srinagar

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Nov 25 (ANI): An exhibition of rare ancient manuscripts took place on Monday as part of the ongoing World Heritage Week in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar.

The purpose of the display of rare manuscripts was to create awareness about the rich cultural heritage of Kashmir among people.

The initiative was taken by the Department of Archives, Archaeology, and Museums in collaboration with the Jammu and Kashmir Academy of Art, culture, and Languages (JKAACL).

Speaking to ANI, Munir-ul Islam, Director of Archives, Archaeology, and Museums, Kashmir, said: "Three important things were kept in mind during the organization of this initiative. The first thing was to create awareness about the history and culture of Kashmir among people. Then, it was necessary to preserve the works of our ancestors."

"The third step would be the passing of cultural works to the next generation. All of these things should be done simultaneously." He added.

During the exhibition, several hand-written religious books including the Quran and Ramayana were displayed to the people.

The manuscripts were written on a specific paper which has resulted in the good condition of the books despite being several years old.

To attract visitors on a large scale, some centuries-old handmade shawls were also put on display, which depicted the rich historical significance of Kashmir and the handiwork of Kashmiri artisans.

Mohammad Iliyas, a visitor, said: "In this exhibition, we have seen the efforts of the artisans who have masterfully depicted the cultural history of Kashmir. There is an urgent need to preserve all their works."

Kashmir has always been one of the centres of attention due to the unique cultures and traditions of the people.

Jawahar Ahmed, another visitor, said: "More and more people should come and learn more about the history and culture of Kashmir, and the reason why Kashmir is so famous."

The World Heritage Week started on November 19, and will conclude today at the Shri Pratap Singh Museum. (ANI)

