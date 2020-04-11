J-K: Explosion in Pannar forest area in Bandipora district injures two people

Bandipora (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 10 (ANI): Two persons were injured in an explosion in Pannar forest area in Bandipora district on Friday, SSP Bandipora said.

One person has been shifted to Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences, Soura.

The reason of the explosion has not been determined has not been ascertained so far and further investigation was underway. (ANI)

